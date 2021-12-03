Hartford tow truck company supports family of man who lost his life in beach accident in Puerto Rico

“He was definitely an angel on earth,” owner of Central Auto and Transport LeeAnn Greco said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jose Antonio Gonzalez a lifelong resident of Hartford, lost his life saving his two daughters at a beach in Puerto Rico. The outpouring of support continued Thursday.



More affectionately known as TJ, Gonzalez will be missed by his family, but also by his coworkers and friends at Central Auto and Transport, a Hartford tow truck company, where he worked. The company expressed their sadness over the loss and continued support for his family.

“My uncle... worked for Central Auto Tow Truck company so the man who owns Central Auto paid for him to come back home with his daughters,” said TJ’s niece, Kayla Huertas.

Huertas shared how her family lost her 42-year-old uncle in a tragic beach accident. She said he drowned saving the lives of his two daughters.

The community reached raising over $28,000 on a Go Fund Me page. Support from Central Auto and Transport remains for the family.



“He was definitely an angel on earth,” owner of Central Auto and Transport LeeAnn Greco said.

Greco and her husband are owners of Central Auto and Transport. She said TJ was like family to them.



“We are at a very great loss here,” Greco said. “Not only as owners, for his coworkers. He was really just such a great mentor to some of the other guys that worked here.”



She said TJ and his wife Leslie both worked at Central Auto and Transport.



“She referred to him, always to me three days a week, he was the ying to her yang,” Greco said.



Greco said many employees have offered to contribute.



“Our guys call every day whether it’s me or my husband to ask what they can do, from my managers to employees to even guys who just started here,” Greco saisd. “They want to help with whatever they can to support TJ.”



“He was more than a friend he was a brother,” Assistant Manager Kyle Miller said. “He was always there to back anyone up or help them out, regardless of the situation, even if he didn’t want to do it. He’d be there to help you in a minute.”



“Just hearing the story about what he did for his daughters and everything it just shows you the kind of person that he was,” Manager Michael Pereira said.

Grecco said their tow truck drivers will be at the procession on Saturday in honor of TJ.

Mimi Gonzalez, the sister of TJ, said tow truck drivers interested in participating can reach out or through Facebook to Highway Angles, a nationwide truck organization or people can contact Central Auto and Transport. She said the viewing will be held Saturday from 9am until 11am at The Ahern Funeral Home.

Gonzalez added that she and her family are gracious for everyone who has reached out to send emotional and financial support and they are thankful to the people in Island of Puerto Rico who also gave them support when needed.

