Person struck by Amtrak train in Hartford, officials say

No injuries were reported by the 32 passengers on board Amtrak Hartford Line Train 475, traveling from Springfield to Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A person was reportedly struck by a train just outside of Hartford on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officials said around 4:43 p.m., the Amtrak Hartford Line Train 475, traveling southbound from Springfield, came into contact with an individual on the tracks south of Hartford.

There were 32 passengers were on board. However, no injuries were reported, according to Amtrak.

The train involved is currently stopped.

Company officials say the incident is a critical reminder about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

Amtrak is cooperating with the investigation.

Train 474 is currently stopped south of Hartford (HFD) due to a trespasser incident ahead involving train 474. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 1, 2021

This is a developing story.

