Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters battled a fire in an apartment building in Hartford's Upper Albany neighborhood Saturday night.
The call for a fire at 123 Bedford Street came in about 8:15 p.m. Fire was blowing out of the second floor of the 3-story brick building when firefighters arrived. They called a second alarm, and the fire was quickly knocked down by 8:50 p.m..
No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal's Office. The department's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist any families that may be displaced. It is unknown how many families will be displaced at this time.