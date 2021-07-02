Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Hartford

The fire broke out in a Bedford Street apartment building Saturday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters battled a fire in an apartment building in Hartford's Upper Albany neighborhood Saturday night.

The call for a fire at 123 Bedford Street came in about 8:15 p.m. Fire was blowing out of the second floor of the 3-story brick building when firefighters arrived. They called a second alarm, and the fire was quickly knocked down by 8:50 p.m..

No injuries were reported.