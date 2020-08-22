Hartford vigil held for lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

The vigil was held at Union Baptist Church and was held to recognize those who were not able to hold a normal funeral during the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn — One by one family members lit a candle in honor of loved ones lost during the COVID-19 pandemic at a vigil in Hartford.

Erica Turner lost her 81-year-old grandmother, Joyce Hudson, to COVID in April.

“When she passed we couldn’t go to the hospital. We couldn't say our goodbyes. There were limited people at the memorial service,” Turner said.

Chienqua Bailey lost her mother to the virus in April as well.

‘It was just very tough for us during the whole time the fact that we couldn’t see her and be with her before she actually passed,” Bailey said.

A vigil is underway at Union Baptist Church in Hartford. Grief, anger and hurt are the words families use to describe losing loved ones during COVID-19. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/FSnWkd8sjC — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) August 21, 2020

The vigil was held at Union Baptist Church and was held to recognize those who were not able to hold a normal funeral during the pandemic.

“We’ve had funerals with sometimes just five people so this is a community event where now that the laws have relaxed, we can have more people here to honor loved one's tonight,” Frank Carmon owner of Carmon Funeral Homes said.

Turner said she planned the vigil in hopes it helps others dealing with the same unique grieving process COVID has placed over her family.