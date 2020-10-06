Hartford City Council to vote on 2021 budget Wednesday amid calls to defund the police

Two city council members have recommended reallocating 25% of the police departments funding to other community services.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The capital city's council is set to vote Wednesday on its budget for fiscal year 2021.

People across the nation are concerned more than ever about municipalities' funding and that concern has spread even to Hartford.

In the wake of George Floyd's death and other recent incidents of police brutality, a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice has been inspired.

With that has come a movement and call to "defund the police." — It’s a saying that can be heard at protests across the country.

Experts say defunding the police isn’t really about abolishing police departments. It’s more so about reform, systematic reform and reallocating funds.

In this year’s recommended general fund budget about 15% of the cities budget is expected to go to public safety, about half of that to the police department.

That discussion to divert funds to social systems and policies is to educate and change excessive police force that has affected many Americans.

While Mayor Luke Bronin policing should be included when talking about combating systemic racism and eliminating disparities, he has also said that he does not believe drastic cuts to the police department are necessary.

Bronin said he believes the Hartford Police Department has made positive changes in the last few years and they will continue to make more changes.

“The City of Hartford has done a lot of the things that other communities or just beginning to talk about," Bronin said. "Years ago we took police out of schools, we stopped buying military surplus equipment, we rolled out body cameras, we adopted a progressive use of force policy and we’ve taken accountability very very seriously.

The mayor also noted that Hartford had a civilian use review board for a while, but it needs to be strengthened and long before George Floyd's death.

"For me that means a professional full-time investigative support staff, I think we also auto give it subpoena power. Those are things which would strengthen the existing civilian police review board,” Bronin continued.

While the budget meeting takes place, a protest is planned to start at 12 p.m. outside of City Hall.