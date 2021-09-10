Hartford resident third human case of West Nile virus

DPH said the person is recovering.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford resident is now the third human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut, according to state health officials.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) said the patient, in their '50s, became ill during the last week of August with encephalitis and is recovering.

The previous two patients diagnosed with West Nile-associated illness are residents of the towns of Bridgeport and West Haven and became ill during the third week of August. Both these patients are also recovering.

In addition, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) announced that the virus has been detected in mosquitoes from 34 towns in Connecticut this season.

Since June 21, CAES has identified positive mosquitoes at trap sites in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hamden, Litchfield, Manchester, Middlefield, Milford, Meriden, New Britain, New Canaan, New Haven, Newington, Newtown, North Branford, North Haven, Norwalk, Orange, Ridgefield, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Sprague, Stamford, Stratford, Waterford, West Haven, Westport, Wethersfield, Wilton.



“We are seeing a late-season surge in the numbers of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, especially in coastal Fairfield and New Haven counties and in the greater Hartford area,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at the CAES. “The risk of West Nile virus is expected to continue until mosquito activity ceases in October."

Most people who are infected with the virus have no symptoms or may experience mild illness, such as a fever and headache before fully recovering, according to health officials.

"Historically, August and September are the months of greatest risk for acquiring West Nile virus infection," said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford. "Now is the time to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites."

In some individuals, particularly those over 50 years old, the West Nile virus can cause serious illness, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord).

Symptoms range from a slight fever, headache, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and nausea to the rapid onset of a severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, and coma. West Nile virus infection can lead to death in 3 to 15% of people with severe forms of the illness.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States and reemerges every summer in Connecticut. Before 2021, 166 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Connecticut, of which four were fatal, according to DPH.

Learn more on how to protect against mosquitos here.

