Hartford PD said on Twitter that moments after the shooting in the area of 530 Wethersfield Avenue, a driver led officers on a pursuit.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are instigating a shooting that occurred on the city's southend Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford PD said on Twitter that moments after the shooting in the area of 530 Wethersfield Avenue, a driver led officers on a pursuit.

The driver has since been detained.

No further details have been released yet, as the investigation is active and ongoing.