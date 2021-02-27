Hartford woman struck, killed in hit-and-run

Police said the SUV fled the scene on Albany Avenue before officers could arrive.

HARTFORD, Conn — A woman is dead after police said she was struck by an SUV Friday night in Hartford.

According to police, 32-year-old Kedine Campbell of Hartford was outside on Albany Avenue by Oakland Terrace around midnight when she was struck by an SUV. Police said the SUV fled the scene before officers could arrive.

When first responders got to the scene, they found Campbell unresponsive in the road. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said at this time, the make, model, and driver of the SUV have not been determined and that speeding does not appear to be a factor in the crash.