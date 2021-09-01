Hartford's fatal car crash early on Saturday leaves one person in critical condition

Two young male were pronounced dead at the scene

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police responded to a car collision early on Saturday, January 9th.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Tower Avenue near West Waverly St.

Upon their arrival, police found a black 2005 Acura TL that had run off the north side of the roadway, crashing against a tree.

Police identified the driver as 17-year-old Omar Lawrence, and a front seat passenger as 19-year-old Shamar Williams. Both people were found dead at the scene. The victims were Hartford residents.

Rescue team made efforts to extricate a 22-year-old rear passenger from the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.