Hartford's fatal car crash early on Saturday leaves one person in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police responded to a car collision early on Saturday, January 9th.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Tower Avenue near West Waverly St.
Upon their arrival, police found a black 2005 Acura TL that had run off the north side of the roadway, crashing against a tree.
Police identified the driver as 17-year-old Omar Lawrence, and a front seat passenger as 19-year-old Shamar Williams. Both people were found dead at the scene. The victims were Hartford residents.
Rescue team made efforts to extricate a 22-year-old rear passenger from the vehicle.
Paramedics transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call Detective James Fierravanti of the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division or HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).