Hartford's Mayor Bronin returns home after a week in the hospital

The mayor went into the hospital last Sunday after a flare-up of colitis, a chronic digestive disease.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin returned home Sunday, a week after he entered the hospital due to a flare-up of colitis, a condition he's suffered with for over decade.

On Thursday he announced that he had checked into the hospital on his doctor's recommendation and ended up staying longer than expected. Staff said he was admitted last Sunday evening.

Bronin tweeted out a video of himself sitting on a couch with his dog, saying that he was "resting up and feeling much better and I wanted to say a huge thank you for so many kind words and good wishes. I'm really grateful."

Quick update: back home, resting up & feeling much better, and so incredibly grateful for so many kind words and good wishes! pic.twitter.com/axz4ewJ40g — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 21, 2020