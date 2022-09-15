Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch

The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for our kickoff party.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast.

The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens.

They stole the show at our fall launch party at the New Britain Museum of American Art last night.

We were celebrating the launch of our brand new 6 p.m. newscast on FOX61 that debuts on October 10.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

