Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade to kick off March 14

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford’s celebration of all things Irish will culminate with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 11am on March 14.

The parade will start down at Capitol Avenue by the State Capitol, take a left on Main Street, a left on Asylum, a left on Ford Street, and then ends by the Memorial Arch.

Bars and restaurants along the route and around the city will be open for celebrants.

The parade will happen rain or shine.

