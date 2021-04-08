Harwinton firefighters continue to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

The fire department says it is ready as infections climb amid a surge in the Delta variant.

HARWINTON, Conn. — John Fredsall has been answering the call of duty in Harwinton for more than 50 years.

“I have been doing it so long I guess I don’t know anything else,” he told FOX61 News on Wednesday after his team was called into action after a crash at the intersection of Routes 4 and 72.

The one-time chief said his crew is ready as Litchfield County joins the rest of the state with a “substantial spread” designation and talk of more masks heats up.

“We are prepared if we have to go back to that,” he said. “We have actually equipped our air packs with filters rather than having to use masks so we would actually use those rather than masks. If we are required to go back to that.

Connecticut started the week with a COVID positivity rate of just under 2.5% with about 165 people in the hospital – numbers that officials are watching in New Haven too.

“I think for this week in particular we are monitoring hospitalizations; we know they have increased five-fold in the state of Connecticut,” said New Haven’s health director Maritza Bond. “We are closely monitoring hospitalizations as a city and county and encouraging individuals to please go out, do not wait until you have to potentially lose a life at an unforeseen time that could’ve been prevented Because vaccines are here and they are providing protection.”

Back at the Harwinton, firehouse volunteers hope COVID-19 does not get in the way of their upcoming big chicken barbecue fundraiser.

“Well we are glad to have it this year, we missed it last year which would have been our 76th year,” Fredsall said.

It’s been a community tradition that helps keep this place running and like with everything during the pandemic, Fredsall said they’ll adapt if they must.

“Our thinking is that hopefully, it won’t be to the drastic nature that we have to cancel it, We are hoping that the worst is that we have to do an entire takeout business, rather than having seating and take out,” he said.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department Barbecue is Saturday, August 14 from 4:30 pm. to 7 p.m. You can find a link to ticket information here. https://harwintonvfd.org/

