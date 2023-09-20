Haunted events returning to Connecticut

Here are haunted events in Connecticut that Halloween lovers can enjoy!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Spooky season is just a few weeks away and that means haunted events are back! Get ready to let out your blood-chilling scream.

Here are haunted events in Connecticut that Halloween lovers can enjoy!

Nightmare on Wolcott Street, Waterbury

This indoor haunted house features 55 rooms. Opening day is on Sept. 30. The hours of operation are from Friday to Sunday. Friday and Saturday are open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15, according to the website.

Lake Compounce Phantom Fall Fest, Bristol

The Phantom Fall Fest is returning to Lake Compounce beginning on Sept. 23. During September, the park will open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., and in October, the park will open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Trail of Terror, Wallingford

The Trail of Terror is back beginning on Sept. 30. Ticket prices will be $25 for timed tickets and $40 for VIP premium pass tickets. Groups entering will contain between six to 12 guests. The Trail of Terror will operate Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Fright Fest, Agawam, Mass.

While not in Connecticut, Agawam is located just outside of the border. Fright Fest features haunted houses, scare zones, and rides in the dark. Haunted houses require a Haunted Attraction Pass or you can get a bundled ticket that includes both admission and a haunted house pass. For more information click here.

Legends of Fear - Fairview Tree Farm, Shelton

This haunted hayride and trail opens on Saturday, Sept.r 23 at 2 Saw Mill City Road. The hayride has been celebrating 21 years. Opening night tickets range from $37 for single tickets to $58 for combo tickets that offer both the trail and hayride. VIP packages are also available with bundle deals. To purchase tickets click here.

Nightmare on Main: All Hallow's Eve - Creeping through Time, Willimantic

The theme will depict historical events about the origins of Halloween and will take place at a new venue in the CT Veteran Community Center.

The haunted house will take place on certain days throughout October.

Friday, Oct. 6, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Rails to the Darkside presented by CT Trolley Museum, East Windsor

You can experience riding trolleys into the dark woods. Tickets must be purchased in advance at $30 for the public and $15 for members. The trolley will run on Fridays and Saturdays beginning on Sept. 29.

Scarrybrooke Park CT's Haunted Trail, New Milford

Returning for the eighth year opening night will be on Oct. 13 and tickets will range from $20 to $40. The trail will run until Oct. 21 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Harvest Fair After Dark, Fairfield

This hayride takes you through a haunted trail with a House of Frankenstein walkthrough. Admission is $20 a person. The hayride will open on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October at 1230 Merwins Lane.

