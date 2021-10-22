Haunted houses return to Connecticut ahead of Halloween

Nightmare Acres is back open this season until November 6 with an outdoor walkthrough experience featuring actors and scary-themed rooms.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Spooky season is upon us, which means haunted houses are back open in Connecticut!

The owners of Nightmare Acres in South Windsor decided not to open their haunted attraction last season because of COVID-19.

“It did take a big hit on us, not opening up and being an outdoor attraction was even more of a hit just because the elements of the weather kind of its toll,” Anthony Barbosa, co-owner of Nightmare Acres said.

They are back open this season until November 6 with an outdoor walkthrough experience featuring actors and scary-themed rooms.

Nightmare Acres is open Fridays and Saturdays and on Sunday, October 24.

“We are super excited to be open this year. It is great for us, it’s great for our actors. We consider them part of our family,” Barbosa said. “It’s great to see the outpour of support and love from everyone that has been back and to all the new guests and customers.”

Barbosa told FOX61 they’ll also have two nights with a contact option where guests can permit the actors to touch them if they want an extra spoon.

Those special nights will take place November 5-6.

The owners recommend purchasing tickets online but a limited number of tickets are available for purchase onsite.

Over in East Windsor, the Connecticut Trolly Museum is hosting a spooky trolley ride, called Rails to the Darkside.

The attraction has a conductor at the helm, but don’t be surprised if spooky guests come aboard, like zombies.

Organizers made some changes to keep the attraction going and keep guests safe as the pandemic continues, including lower capacities and ticketed time slots. Tickets must be reserved online.

The attraction is run by volunteers and is open Fridays and Saturdays through October 30.



For more information on Rails to the Darkside, click here.

For more information on Nightmare Acres, click here.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

