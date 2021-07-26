Haze covers state, bringing unhealthy air quality levels

Smoke from wild fires makes air 10x worse than Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — As residents looked outside Monday, many may be wondering about the haze that hung in the sky over the region.

FOX61 Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank said the air quality was 10 times worse than the levels on Sunday. The haze is a result of the wildfires in the western parts of the country.

Frank said a high-pressure system has trapped the smoky air close to the ground. This is the second time this year that this has happened.

The haze extends from eastern Pennsylvania, throughout New England.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the state's four northern counties.

The air quality index in Cornwall was 175, a level that the air is considered unhealthy for everyone.

The situation is not expected to change until the low-pressure front comes through sometime on Tuesday.

The South Windsor Fire Department said that 911 call centers around the state were inundated with calls reporting smoke or smoke odor.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.