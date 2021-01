Watch live | Authorities to give update after 6 killed, others hurt following Gainesville hazmat situation

The next briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — At least six people were killed and several people were hurt following a Gainesville hazmat situation involving liquid nitrogen, authorities said during an afternoon news briefing.

Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services confirmed there were five people who died at the scene. Another 10 people were also taken to the hospital, including three Gainesville firefighters and a Hall County firefighter.

Officials are expected to give another update at 3:30 p.m.

Sean Couch, the director of public relations for Northeast Georgia Health System confirmed the additional death.

"We have had 10 patients who have been transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville," he said. "Out of those 10, we did have one who died while experiencing treatment in our emergency department."

Of the remaining nine, three are in critical condition, five are in fair condition, and one person was still en route to the emergency department, Couch said.

Brackett said just after 10 a.m., authorities were called to Prime Pak Foods "for a report of burns."

"Once the units arrived they found a large contingent of employees that have evacuated along with multiple victims that were in that crowd experiencing medical emergencies," he said.

About 130 people were transported to a church for medical evaluation.

“The product in question that was involved in this incident has been confirmed to be liquid nitrogen, no explosion has occurred," Brackett said.

Thursday morning, Gainesville Police tweeted that Memorial Park Drive from Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway was shutdown. They asked everyone to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted a statement saying Georgia Emergency Management, the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are at the scene assisting wit the investigation and local response.