Head-on crash in Norwich sends one adult, one child to hospital

Fire officials say good Samaritans help victims at Route 97 accident scene.

NORWICH, Conn. — Emergency crews responded to head-on crash in Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:17 p.m. for the collision Route 97 in the Taftville section of town. The Taftville Fire Department, Norwich Police and American Ambulance all responded. They found car that had collided with a box truck and another pickup truck

Four patients were spread throughout the crash scene. Taftville EMTs started triaging patients and providing medical aid while firefighters started to control hazards. Two adults refused ambulance transport; one adult and one child were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the damage to the vehicles was extensive, but 'the design of the vehicles did there [sic] job and saved lives. We would also like to thank all those who stopped to help the victims prior to our arrival."