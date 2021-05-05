Healthcare workers rally in Middletown, demand Lamont end staffing crisis

Demonstrators are demanding Gov. Ned Lamont fill 345 vacancies immediately.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Healthcare workers from various hospitals gathered in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon to demand Gov. Ned Lamont immediately fill 345 empty employee positions.

The workers – from CT Valley Hospital, Whiting Forensic Hospital, and Alber J. Solnit Children's Center North and South – gathered at the center of Silver Street and Eastern Drive.

Demonstrators claim that because of staff shortages, the number of addiction services beds has been cut, a women's-only addiction inpatient unit has closed, and people suffering from addiction currently need to wait several weeks or months before receiving services.

“Saying that we are exhausted is an understatement. We’re forced to work so many 16-hour shifts that on the rare occasion we only work eight hours it feels like a day off," said Darion Young, a forensic treatment specialist at Whiting Forensic Hospital. "At Whiting Forensic Hospital, every single weekend 20 out of 25 people on third shift are mandated for another shift.”

Young added: “Patient care inevitably suffers in this environment. And yet the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is not hiring fast enough into open positions.”

The protesters added they are planning to block traffic in hopes of getting the governor's attention.

FOX61 has reached out to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Children and Families to find out exactly how many vacancies there are at each facility.

RIGHT NOW: Workers are protesting what they describe as a staffing crisis at several state facilities, including Connecticut Valley Hospital where they are gathered outside of now. pic.twitter.com/uwzM1DmcIn — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) May 5, 2021

