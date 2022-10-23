Healthcare workers to strike at Windham Hospital 7 am Monday

The strike will last until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Healthcare workers announced on Sunday that they intend to strike at Windham Hospital from Monday morning to Wednesday morning.

Following the job action by nursing staff in September, technical professionals and skilled service employees will walk off the job on Monday at 7 a.m. They plan on ending the strike at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In a statement, representatives for the workers said they plan to highlight their "employer's failure to resolve the region's patient care crisis by launching a strike. They will be joined in picketing by the facility's nurses, who late last month took similar steps to address unfair labor practices by Hartford HealthCare (HHC)'s local administrators."

A rally will be held Tuesday morning featuring labor leaders and elected officials who plan to call on Hartford Healthcare executives to end the dispute.

"A strike is not in anyone’s best interests, and will not help to resolve our negotiations," said Donna Handley, President, Windham Hospital. "Windham Hospital has respectfully responded to every one of the issues the unions identified as most important to them."

Workers have been without a contract for nearly a year.

