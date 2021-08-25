East Hartford schools move to half-days for rest of the week due to heat

In an alert on the city's website, families were notified that the change will be in place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Students in East Hartford will have half-days for the rest of the week due to the hot and humid weather, officials announced.

In an alert on the city's website, families were notified that the change will be in place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Officials wrote:

In light of weather forecast and the heat index, all District schools will be on a half day schedule Wednesday, 8/25, Thursday. 8/26 and Friday, 8/27. There will be no Crossroads after school.

As we continue to make a comeback from Tropical Storm Henri, the heat and humidity are settled in place until the weekend.

Cooling centers are open across the state for residents to get some relief from the heat. Tips for beating the heat here.

Here is a list of locations in Hartford specifically:

Hartford Downtown Main Library @ 500 Main St., Wed-Fri, 9AM- 6PM.

Library branches open as follows:

Barbour Branch @ 261 Barbour St., Wednesday 10AM – 6PM

Dwight Branch @ 7 New Park Ave., Wednesday 10AM – 6PM

Camp Field Branch @ 30 Campfield Ave., Thursday 10AM – 6PM

Albany Branch @ 1250 Albany Ave., Thursday 10AM – 6PM

North End Senior Center @ 80 Coventry St., Wed – Fri 9AM – 3PM

South End Senior and Wellness Center @ 830 Maple Ave., Wed – Fri 9AM- 3:30PM

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with the hottest day likely on Thursday.

Heat index values will be in the 90s, right now no advisories have been issued for our four northern counties but our four southern counties do have a heat advisory posted until Thursday.

