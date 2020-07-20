Beat the heat? Just embrace it

Connecticut in the midst of a heat wave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With Monday marking the third consecutive day of temperatures topping 90 degrees, we are officially experiencing another heat wave.

And, love the heat or hate it, people are dealing with it.

At Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, there are two different ways for city residents can beat the heat within just a few feet of each other.

On the edge of New Haven Harbor, there is sand and surf to enjoy and, just across the walking path is one of many splash pads the city has to offer.

"The splash (pad) was good," said soon to be New Haven second grader Allyson Salmron. "I liked it a lot and it was, the water was pretty warm. I liked it when the tide was very low because I could like I could make a sand castle ."

"I was out there in the water, but I don’t like the sea weed on my legs," said Sonya Cherry of New Haven. "So, I got out and got in that one (splash pad) because that was more refreshing."

But, some had no option but to work in this draining weather.

"If you can work in the shade, and get away with it, that’s a good thing," said Tony Crisafi, of Milford Public Works, who reminds folks to dress for the conditions.

But, one man, on the paving project Crisafi was working, was wearing a long sleeve shirt.

"It actually holds the sweat in," said Nick Jenkins. "So, it’s actually cooler when you get a breeze."

Despite temperatures in the low 90's in Milford, there was a breeze. But, it was negligible if you're working with asphalt.

" As you can see, we’re putting asphalt down, which is about 320 to 335 degrees," said Pat Devine, a Project Manager for Milford Public Works.

This paving project, which is adding parking spaces at Milford's Walnut Beach, should be complete by mid week.

"The best thing to do is, if you can wear a cloth around you that’s wet" Devine suggested. "That will cool you off."

This weather is even difficult for police, who work private duty road jobs.

"Try to get a little shade when you can," said Meriden Police Lt. George DelMastro. "Make sure you eat your lunch. Keep hydrated and also make sure the workers are staying hydrated."

Plenty of liquids is constantly drilled into the heads of those choosing to workout in this sauna.

"It doesn’t matter, even if it was 120 degrees, I would be here," said Alison Lucas, a member of Wallingford's Triton Athletics, with a huge smile. "And I think most of us would be here working out,"

Triton Athletics members are just happy, after three months of mandatory gym closures, to able to get back after it.

"Our community has been awesome since we’ve opened the doors back up," said Triton Athletics Owner, Steve Rossacci. "These folks have not stopped. So they’ve been at it. I give them all the credit in the world."