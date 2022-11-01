Police investigate shooting near Farmington-Bristol town line

Nearly a dozen police vehicles from both towns were spotted in the area of Camp Street and Songbird Lane.

BRISTOL, Conn — Police responded to a neighborhood on the Farmington-Bristol town line Tuesday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting with one victim on the ground.

Nearly a dozen police vehicles from both towns could be seen in the area of Camp Street and Songbird Lane.

Farmington Police said upon arrival, officers found a victim on the ground on the Bristol side of Camp St.

The victim's condition is not known at this time. Detectives from both departments are investigating, with Bristol police taking the lead.

