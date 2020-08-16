State police looking for suspicious vehicle and driver that tried to steal a dog, gave candy to child

The van was spotted in Bolton and Hebron on Friday

BOLTON, Conn. — The Bolton Resident Troopers Office is investigating 2 suspicious incidents involving a black van Friday.

On August 14, around 11 a.m. a van was witnessed trying to take a dog off its owner’s property on Notch Rd in Bolton.

Hours later, police said they had received a call from an address on Wall Street in Hebron. The caller stated that a driver had offered an 8-year-old girl candy from inside his van. Police said the van was the same one spotted on Notch Road.

Police said the driver is a white male party possibly under the age of 50 years old.