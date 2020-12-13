In Hebron, time to "Deck the Jeeps", fa-la-la-la!

Clubs light the night, raise $5,400 for kids at CCMC

HEBRON, Conn. — Video and pictures courtesy of Neal Perron

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly been no fun -- but COVID does inspire creativity. Case-in-point: On Saturday, the Hebron Lions Club teamed up with the Nutmeg Jeepers club and the CT Jeep Beach Cruises groups for a holiday light event like no other.

The “Deck the Jeep and Trucks” contest and holiday light drive-through event was held at the Hebron Fairgrounds. Contestants lit up their Jeeps and other vehicles and paid a $10 registration fee to compete. Then spectators paid $5 per vehicle to drive through and see the vehicles on display.

Entry fees and tickets totaled $5,400, and 100 per cent of that money will be used to purchase wish-list items for children spending the holidays at the CT Children’s Medical Center. This year, CCMC isn't able to collect toy donations from the public as usual due to COVID-19 visit the Hebron Harvest Fair Facebook page or visit the website at www.HebronHarvestFair.org.

Prizes were donated by local businesses.

The jeeps (and trucks) are all decked out at the Hebron fair grounds! So fun! pic.twitter.com/FzYT722T8F — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) December 12, 2020