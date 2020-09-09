Hebron Lions Club hosts fair food festival, Wishes on Wheels to support Make-A-Wish CT

People are encouraged to drive through the stationary convoy, and vote on their favorite truck, wrecker, tractor-trailers, and even a monster truck!

HEBRON, Connecticut — The Hebron Lions, who usually hosts the Hebron Harvest Fair, their largest fundraising event, has been working hard to host an event to fill the void of what was to be the Hebron Harvest Fair Weekend.

A drive through fair food festival will be Saturday, September 12th from 11 am-8 pm and Sunday, September 13th from 11 am until 6 pm.

The Hebron Lions Fairgrounds will also host the Wishes on Wheels Convoy on Saturday, September 12th between 12-4 pm. People are encouraged to drive through the stationary convoy, and vote on their favorite truck, wrecker, tractor-trailers, and even a monster truck! The convoy supports Make-A-Wish CT,

Participants are encouraged to go to the designated parking area and enjoy their food in the comfort of their own car or tailgate by it while practicing social distancing.

Those who attend Saturday, September 12th from 4 pm-7 pm can tune in to 93.5 or step outside their car, and enjoy live music performed by the Scattered Trio followed by former Miss Hebron Harvest Fair Queen, Karen Lussier, who will perform with her band, The Karen Lussier Band at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday guests attending from 3 pm-6 pm can enjoy live music performed by Frankie and the Know it Alls, a classic rock band that will have people dancing and rocking out by your vehicle.

To assure that all CDC and local health guidelines are met all customers must remain in their car. A disposable menu will be provided for order placement and handed to event volunteers for order payment and fulfillment from each truck. No cash will be accepted, to eliminate contact, only accepted forms of payments will be a credit card or debit card. For questions regarding this event, email Events@HebronHarvestfair.org or call Lion John Flahive or Lion Krystin Strumskas at the Hebron Lions at 860-228-0542. Keep informed by watching the Hebron Harvest Fair Facebook Page or the Hebron Lions CT for updates on this event.