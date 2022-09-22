Hebron woman wins for her bread in international competition in Las Vegas

Voters at the event loved Michelle Nicholson’s creations, landing her the ‘People’s Choice’ award.

LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware.

The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.

Voters at the event loved Michelle Nicholson’s creations, landing her the ‘People’s Choice’ award.

Ahead of the national competition, Nicholson appeared on the FOX61 Morning News, showcasing the creative items she bakes.

We learned she began baking about 3 years ago, after taking up an interest in sourdough bread.

Things have since taken off for her, Nicholson went from baking items at home to opening her own bakery and café.

Bakers from across the nation triumphed at the Awards, which celebrates a total of 15 different categories of bread.

