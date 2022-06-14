Hefty's branding of 'recycling bags' is deceptive; bags not recyclable in Connecticut: Lawsuit

The bags are made from low-density polyethylene, and there are no municipal recycling programs in Connecticut that accept and recycle those types of bags.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state of Connecticut filed a lawsuit against the parent company of Hefty trash bags, accusing them of advertising a line of bags for recycling recyclables, even though the bag itself is not recyclable in Connecticut.

The lawsuit claims Reynolds Consumer Products violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, labeling the product as "Recycling Bags," and it accuses Reynolds of knowing their bags are not compatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut. There is nothing about the bags that make them more recyclable than an average garbage bag, the lawsuit claims.

The plastic recycling bags are marketed as bags designated for disposing of recyclable items, like certain plastics, glass and cardboard, even for curbside pickup. The packaging claims the product was developed for "municipal recycling programs where applicable."

The bags in question are made from low-density polyethylene, and there are no municipal recycling programs in Connecticut that accept and recycle those types of bags, even typical garbage bags, officials said. Any recyclables inside a plastic bag end up diverted to the trash, at least in Connecticut.

Reynolds advertised the transparent bags as “perfect for all of your recycling needs” and "designed to handle all types of recyclables,” which state officials claim are false and deceptive statements.

The state asks consumers to not bag their recyclables and to instead use plastic bags for trash, or recycle plastic trash bags at specific plastic film recycling drop-off locations. A list can be found here.

