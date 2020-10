State Police say no serious injuries

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut — A helicopter crashed in Woodstock, in the area of Bungay Hill Road, at about 2:15 p.m., according to Connecticut State Police at Troop D in Danielson.

Police say there were no serious injuries.

It's not yet known where the helicopter was coming from or headed to. Photos posted to Twitter showed a helicopter on it's side.

This is a developing story.