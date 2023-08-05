Heroes in Gold Star Bridge crash honored in New London ceremony

Lt. Cornelius Rodgers and Brandon Bylo's actions were recognized Monday evening at the Garde Arts Center.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Strangers, all at the same place at the same time are now bonded for life.

"I love them, they’ll always be a part of me. They’ll always be a part of me because without them I wouldn’t be standing here today," said Reggie Collins of New London.

He was driving on the Gold Star Bridge in April when his car got a flat tire causing him to lose control before coming to a stop. A fuel tanker hit the car and burst into flames.

Collins became trapped. As the flames from the truck got closer and closer to him, Lt. Cornelius Rodgers, an off-duty New London cop, and Brandon Bylo, came to his rescue.

"It says there are good people in this world," Collins said.

The two were able to get him to safety with his daughter, who was also in the car.

"Without their help, especially for my dad, I don’t know what would’ve happened. I’m certain it would’ve probably been a completely different outcome," said Chartel Butler.

Monday evening, more than two weeks after that crash, Rodgers and Bylo were recognized for their actions.

"Extreme heroism, character, and a relentless life-saving commitment under enormous challenging conditions," said New London Police Chief Brian Wright.

The men received several honors from the city, the state, local organizations and more.

The ceremony also brought them face to face with the people they saved.

"This moment was very surreal and I still pinch myself every day. I drive across that bridge every day," Rodgers said.

A split-second decision to help, changed all of them forever.

"More people I think need to step up in a time of need because like he said, like the chief, said, we’re all capable of it," Bylo said.

It was also a somber moment to remember the life lost that day.

Wallace Fauquet was the driver of the tanker truck. The ceremony started with a moment of silence in his honor.

"Our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family," Wright said.

