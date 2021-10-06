x
45 bags of heroin, cash recovered in Enfield following traffic stop

A suspect is facing charges after drugs and money were found in his car in Enfield. 

Police said on their Facebook page that they were called for a domestic incident yesterday evening. 

When they arrived, they said one of the involved parties tried to leave in a vehicle. 

Enfield police stopped the vehicle and found 45 bags of heroin, a large amount of cash, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia inside.

Police said the unidentified person was arrested and the evidence was seized. 

