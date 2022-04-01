High demand at Hamden COVID test kit distribution

The town gave out approximately 1,600-1,700 COVID test kits at this distribution. They were gone in under two hours.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden residents waited in long lines at Hamden High School Tuesday evening as the town gave away rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for free.

Most people FOX61 spoke with made it through the lines in about an hour to an hour and a half, but they said they expected a bit of a wait with so many locals wanting the COVID test kits.

“It’s really difficult to get a test right now, so with the infection rates the way they are, people really need these tests,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said.

Garrett said the town gave out approximately 1,600-1,700 COVID test kits at this distribution, which is the sixth for the town’s first shipment of kits. They were gone in under two hours.

Lines were seen stretching along both sides of Dixwell Avenue and looping around Hamden High School until folks could reach the front to get their hands on the Flowflex at home rapid tests and N95 masks.

“I want to be around my grandkids so I do the mask. I got to see my grandkids so I think it’s just important to protect everybody,” Hamden resident Glenda Martin said.

Garrett said this time around, the town released the location an hour before the event instead of earlier to avoid hours of traffic backups.

Police closed off the line around 5:30 p.m. as tests ran low. Hamden’s Community Emergency Response Team handed out kits to the last few cars that made it through the line just before 6 p.m., including Hamden resident Mary Elizabeth Peterson.

“I feel almost like I won that really big lottery,” Peterson said. “It’s been just so tough calling around and trying to find kits.”

As the state sees a COVID case surge and deals with the omicron variant, the mayor said this is the time to continue with safety protocols and vaccination.

“Wear those masks, practice social distancing and the vaccine has proven to be effective against omicron in the severe symptoms,” Garrett said.

Tuesday’s distribution was the last distribution event for the first shipment of tests. Mayor Garrett said another shipment will come in Wednesday, but they have to see how many they get before they know what distribution will look like.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.