District 10 superintendent condemns behavior of Lewis Mills fans at girls' high school basketball game

The superintendent said the district will take disciplinary action and plan to be proactive in preventing "unacceptable" behavior at future games.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — A second high school basketball game is under scrutiny after allegations of racist and profane comments were hurled at players surfaced Thursday.

In a letter to the community Friday, the superintendent of District 10, which serves the towns of Burlington and Harwinton, condemned the purported actions of some spectators supporting Lewis Mills High School athletes toward girls basketball players from Orville H. Platt High School.

Superintendent Howard Thiery said the principal of Lewis Mills High School called him to inform him that fans who attended their game against Platt on Thursday were yelling racist and profane words at the opposing players.

"The language and actions of our fans toward the Platt players were often disrespectful with profane and racist overtones," Theiry said. "No one should ever be disrespected that way. I would love to say that this is not who we are as a school community, but I can't say that until actions like last night don’t occur."

While school officials are still investigating what exactly happened, the superintendent said that what happened at the game "should never happen" and that "the actions of our fans were unacceptable."

Thiery went on to say that the district will take disciplinary action and will plan to take be proactive in preventing this kind of “unacceptable” behavior at future games.

This is the second time in a week that allegations of fans yelling racist and profane comments at girls’ high school basketball games.

Colchester Public Schools had to address a similar incident that happened last Saturday, in which adults who attended the Bacon Academy girls basketball game hurled racial taunts at the Ledyard High School players.

