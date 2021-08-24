High water levels amid rainy summer call for extra caution when boating

Remain in the channels to best avoid any possible damaging debris.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With all of the rainfall the state has experienced throughout these summer months, water levels have risen substantially, making one of the season's favorite pastimes on the Connecticut River increasingly dangerous and difficult.

Now with Tropical Storm Henri dumping even more water over the last two days, it’s important to discuss the dangers of getting back out on the river, whether it be by boat, jet ski, or even kayak.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officials are urging boaters to be extra cautious and remain in the channels to best avoid any possible damaging debris.

“People need to be extra cautious and just be on the lookout for anything potentially that can hit their boat," Gwendolyn Flynn, an environmental analyst with DEEP said.

Things like tree limbs, rocks, and other debris are the biggest things to look out for while on the water.

“Have a spotter, have an observer able to be on the lookout for anything that the operator might not be able to see,” Flynn said.

If boaters do run into a situation and find themselves in trouble, it’s important to not panic, and have a plan.

One of the most important guidance’s to follow on the water is the “Red Right Return." This means when a boat is traveling upstream, the red buoy should be on the righthand side of your vessel.

Here are just some of the safety tips DEEP wants boaters to keep in mind:

There must be a wearable U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket on board for each person aboard every vessel

At least one B-1 type approved hand portable fire extinguisher.

Follow no-wake zones on the river to avoid damage to other boats & avoid getting a citation

For everything you need to know in regards to boating and boating safety, you can visit https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Boating/Boating-and-Paddling

