Highlights of Connecticut budget implementation bill

The bill increases salaries for judges and provides more funding to local health districts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Senate has given final legislative passage to a wide-ranging bill that spells out details of the new, two-year $46.3 billion state budget. The bill, which passed the Senate 20 to 6, includes numerous other provisions.

It now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature. Some of the highlights include various voting-related measures, including a new requirement that employers give their workers two hours of unpaid time off to vote in elections if they request it.

It also makes absentee ballot boxes permanent.

The bill increases salaries for judges and provides more funding to local health districts. It also covers the cost of inmates' phone calls.

Senate passed budget implementer bill @FOX61News — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) June 16, 2021

Editor's note: The video above aired on June 10

