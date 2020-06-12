Hip Hop for the Homeless concerts still on despite pandemic

Will hold virtual concerts through December

HARTFORD, Conn — The Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on local events and the arts industry, but nothing is stopping the show of one Hartford teacher and rapper, a tradition that has spanned the last 7 years. Fox 61’s Lauren Zenzie spoke with the organizer about this year’s event.

Joey “Batts” Battaglia, Rapper created this event to touch the lives of the less fortunate. “I think that being a teacher, being a teacher in the inner city. Knowing that this homelessness epidemic deals mainly with Hartford and the inner city. I want to make sure that these may be some of my students and this is the population that I care for most, So I wanted to make sure that I was able to help them out”

Hip Hop for the Homeless had to take things virtual this year, and has concerts throughout the month of December. Joey set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds that would have typically been raised through concert attendance and sponsor donations.

Here’s a list of the community organizations Hip Hop for the Homeless is directly impacting:

New Britain – Friendship service center

Meriden – New opportunities of greater Meriden

Manchester – MACC Charities

New London – Homeless Hospitality Center

Hartford – Hands on Hartford

To support the cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/HH4H7