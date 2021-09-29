Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Hartford church works to make an impact in northend community

New Life Worship Center is working and serving to turn trials into triumphs for neighbors living in the North end of Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For more than two decades, New Life Worship Center has sat on Brook and Mather Street in the northend of the capital city.

Lead Pastor William Cordero said their mission goes beyond the pulpit and into the neighborhoods with hopes of making a difference in the home, church, and community through faith, hope, and love.

With the northend of Hartford being one of the most impoverished zip codes in the country and also predominantly Hispanic, Cordero said their mission is vital.

"A lot of people have flooded from Puerto Rico, here, in Connecticut," Cordero explained passionately. "Many don't know English, and a lot of time, they don't know about the resources out there for them to help."

Cordero said the church has a strong emphasis on being accessible and eliminating language barriers. In doing so, they are opening doors to necessities, jobs and community resources.

New Life Worship Center hosts church services, events and programs in both Spanish and English.

"If we can learn it in Chinese, we'll do that too," associate pastor Patrice Howell said. "But right now, we have it in English and Spanish, and that's what we do. So we give hope in whatever language it may be."

Other programs include back to school events, toy drives and monthly grocery distributions.

"Typically, we give out three to four hundred bags of groceries to the community," Cordero told FOX61."Plus, we offer prayer and any other resources."

Turning trials into impactful triumphs:

Growing up in Hartford, Cordero said it's great being a part of a group working to change the trajectory for kids and families in the neighborhood. He knows that all too well.

"I did a lot of damage in this neighborhood," Cordero said when talking about his past. "I said, 'well, I want to go back to the same place that I caused damage and the same people that I hurt,' and I came back."

He's back, better than before to help restore hope in the north end of Hartford.

" I just want people to keep the hope, have the hope that you can, and you will get ahead at some point in your life," Cordero added. "Just don't give up whatever you do."

Upcoming New Life Worship Center Events:

New Life Worship Center will host a grocery distribution this Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



