Historic Norwich church severely damaged by fire

Taftville's Congregational Church, known as 'the green church', was built in the 1860s.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich firefighters fought to save a local historic church after a local police officer spotted flames on Saturday night.

Fire officials say that at 10:06 p.m. Saturday, Officer Carroll of the Norwich Police Department was working patrol and observed an active structure fire located at the Taftville Congregational Church, 16 North B Street, in the Taftville section of town.

Officer Carroll advised dispatch that the fire was spreading quickly as he was on scene. Upon the fire department's arrival the structure was reported to be fully engulfed. The fire was soon brought under control, but fire personnel remained on scene doing overhaul through the night.

Officials say once the scene is safe, an investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted. As of this time, the building is believed to be unoccupied.

The iconic green-colored church was built in the 1860s. The Taftville Fire Department said aid from Norwich, Occum, Yantic, and Mohegan Tribal FAST departments was added to the assignment. Fre was held to the altar area, an office behind the altar, and the church seating area. About 35% of the building was damaged by fire, with other areas having smoke and water damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860.886.5561 ext. 6 or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860.886.5561 extension 4. All information can be kept confidential.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.