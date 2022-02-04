Historical Society of Glastonbury rallies to save Wright House and Gaines Hotel buildings

One of the buildings that may be demolished dates back to the 1700s

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The Historical Society of Glastonbury rallied in support of saving the Wright House and Gaines Hotel buildings in historic downtown Glasontbury earlier today.

Members of the society were on hand at that town center to talk about the history of these two buildings, their importance to the district, and what to do in response to the demolition notice that was sent out.

At the rally, they encouraged people that came to wear t-shirts to show support or purchase the t-shirts in which the proceeds would go to help preserve the history of Glastonbury,

The Daniel Wright House was built in 1740 and is one of Glastonbury's oldest surviving structures. The second-floor function room of this building in the 18th century was used for chapters of the Masons and Grandy Army of the Republic, as well as a Civil War veterans organization.

Today, these spaces are occupied by Evets Glass Works, Anthony’s The Best Wine Store in Town, The Mahogany Shoppe, Village Wool, and Brides to Be.

