Hitting the gym in 2021 with pandemic restrictions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Did you make a New Years' resolution?

Margaux Farrell and Keith McGilvery stopped by The Edge in West Hartford to see what people are doing to stay healthy and avoid COVID-19 in 2021.

“My New Year’s resolution like always is to continue to stay fit, stay active,” says Floyd Sanchez of West Hartford.

Sanchez says he was timid about going back to the gym during COVID but is so happy he finally did.

“I feel 100% absolutely safe; The Edge fitness does an outstanding job, there are cleaning supplies all over the place, and the members respect each other.”

And now, as we start a new year, all the more reason to start fresh!

“Well l I like to attack the day working out the frustration, the anxiety, you leave it here, and that way I start off my day on a nice clean slate,” says Sanchez.

Christina Hollister of West Hartford signed up for the gym shortly after they opened back up again in phase 2 last summer. She says she mixes personal training with group exercise classes and feels safe as well.

“I joined back in early July so I was a little concerned but I saw masks on every single time I was here, social distancing was great, and I’m an older woman. I definitely did not have a concern about my health here.”

Hollister says members are spaced out, masked up, class sizes have been reduced, there are added cleaning stations, not to mention a 24/7 cleaning staff.

“Whether it’s corona or not, it has to be a part of our lifestyle and that’s what it is for me it always has been,” she says.

Jenn Kuehn is part of The Edge management team says, “We are one of the few companies, we build really, really big facilities--40,000 sq feet. There’s enough space for everyone to social distance.”

Not only does she say the gym is good for your physical health, but now, more than ever that it’s also good for your mental health.

“We’ve got data that shows that physical exercise produces endorphins and those endorphins are stress relievers, and as crazy as our life is, between family and kids and school and activities and work, you need a release,” she says.

Kuehn says it doesn’t take much to make a difference, “We tell everybody, just start moving, and if you can move once a day, it’ll help, not only physically, but also mentally.”

If you’re still too shy to give it a try in person. The Edge offers free virtual group training classes online.