Possible hoarding situation makes Ellington attic fire difficult for firefighters to tackle

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Ellington firefighters battled an attic fire on Lanz Lane on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in the attic and spread to the second floor. Smoke could be seen as far as a mile away. There is a hoarding situation that is making it difficult for firefighters to take down the flames, officials said.

First selectwoman Lori Spielman responded to the scene. She told FOX61 no one was home at the time of the fire and she believes the owners do not live in Connecticut.

"There is so much stuff in the house that we can't let anyone in there," Spielman said.

There are no reported injuries.

Spielman added that they are working to get an excavator on the scene to tear down the front of the house so that they can reach the flames.

Crystal Lake, Somers volunteer fire units responded to assist.

