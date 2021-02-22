'Focus our efforts on rebuilding' | Hole in the Wall Gang Camp says $1M donation has been matched

CEO Jimmy Canton said the camp believes they will have the anticipated funds needed to rebuild the structures that were lost in the fire.

After a devastating fire broke out and destroyed several buildings at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp a couple of weeks ago, support has poured in from across the state.

Camp officials announced Monday a donation totaling $1 million made by Travelers and the Travelers Championship has been matched.

According to CEO Jimmy Canton, they believe they will have the anticipated funds needed to rebuild the structures that were lost in the fire.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of kindness and generosity from the thousands of people in our Camp family and beyond who brought us to this milestone,” said Canton. “To every person who donated, every camper family that raised money on social media, and everyone who reached out with their prayers and well wishes, know that we are honored by your friendship. We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to Travelers and the Travelers Championship for their extraordinary $1 million match, and to Newman’s Own Foundation for their exceptional $1 million commitment to ensure we build the future-minded buildings our children will need. It is because of this incredible support that we can now focus our efforts on rebuilding.”

Hole in the Wall gang camp was founded in 1988 for ill children and their families across the state.

After initiating a match donation last week, Travelers' Chairman and CEO, Alan Schnitzer said the camp itself is in need of hope and healing.

"The Travelers family is heartbroken for the kids and families who cherish the comfort, peace, and refuge the camp offers. We’re honored to lend a hand to rebuild this special place as quickly as possible,” he added.

The camp also received a significant donation from Golf champion Bubba Watson.

He said in his tweet, "Hey @Travelers @TravelersChamp ... put me down for $25k!! Happy to help @holewallcamp rebuild so they can keep doing what they do best! Donate if you can"

Lisa Zonghi of Franklin, Massachusetts, has two children - her son, Jake who was diagnosed with Phenylketonuria attended the camp in 2014 along with his sister, Kaitlin.