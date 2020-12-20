Holiday-In-The-Park provides socially-distanced gift-giving for kids in Manchester

Cars rolled through the Northwest Park as Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted neighbors and Santa's helpers loaded trunks with gifts.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester's Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation in Manchester hosted "Holiday in the Park" Saturday morning, spreading some holiday cheer to families just in time for Christmas.

Cars rolled through the Northwest Park as Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted neighbors and Santa's helpers loaded trunks with gifts.

"There will be a mystery prize box as well as a goodie bag with candy canes and hot chocolate as well as a toy from a local church," said Ethan Taylor, Lead Park Ambassador with Manchester Recreation.

Parents and kids enjoyed everything the event had to offer.

"It's hard to find any events nowadays, and it's hard to get the little ones out into the community, so it's nice when they have distanced activities when you feel safe and comfortable," said parent Heather Mahler from Manchester.

"It was fun. I liked seeing Olaf, Elsa, Mrs. Claus and Santa," said Anthony Figueroa from Manchester.

Members of Christ Church of the Living God were also at the event handing out presents.