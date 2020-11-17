Holiday in the Park Lights event at Six Flags New England to be held

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

AGAWAM, Mass. — While it'll be a little different this year, Six Flags New England will still host its Holiday in the Park Lights event this year!

Due to the pandemic, the rides will not be operational, but Six Flags still wants guests to experience that holiday magic! Some of the things guests can enjoy are:

More than one million lights decorating trees, foliage, and buildings across the park

Adorned Christmas trees

A synchronized light display

S’more fire-pits, fried dough, hot cocoa, and more festive treats

Holiday in the Park Lights begins November 27 and runs select days through December. Head to their operating calendar for details.

Reservations are required for each guest.

Six Flags asks all guests to review and comply with the latest travel guidance set forth by Massachusetts or Connecticut.