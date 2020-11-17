Holiday in the Park Lights event at Six Flags New England to be held

AGAWAM, Mass. — While it'll be a little different this year, Six Flags New England will still host its Holiday in the Park Lights event this year!
Due to the pandemic, the rides will not be operational, but Six Flags still wants guests to experience that holiday magic! Some of the things guests can enjoy are:
- More than one million lights decorating trees, foliage, and buildings across the park
- Adorned Christmas trees
- A synchronized light display
- S’more fire-pits, fried dough, hot cocoa, and more festive treats
Holiday in the Park Lights begins November 27 and runs select days through December. Head to their operating calendar for details.
Reservations are required for each guest.
Six Flags asks all guests to review and comply with the latest travel guidance set forth by Massachusetts or Connecticut.
In accordance with Massachusetts' COVID-19 safety guidelines, Six Flags says they will operate at reduced capacity levels and without rides. They also say they are implementing safety measures and hygiene protocols, including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.