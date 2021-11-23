Holiday shopping season kicks off to a rise in retail crime

There are about 440 million shoplifting incidents each year resulting in $13 billion in stolen goods

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As the holiday shopping season gets underway, the grinch won’t be the only one trying to steal Christmas.

Connecticut has seen an increase in retail theft, leaving many people asking the question, is it safer to shop online?

Not necessarily. Online shopping just brings a different set of risks, including cybercrime which has seen a dramatic rise in Connecticut.

On Tuesday in West Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont was in town to kick off the shopping season by encouraging people to shop local.

FOX61 asked him if he’s concerned about the increase in retail theft?

“Look, it's always a concern to me," he said. "We take it very seriously and there are some viral videos that have gotten everybody on edge.”

Inflation, supply chain shortages, and loose laws have contributed to a rise in property theft. Many people have seen the viral videos of big-screen TVs being stolen from big box stores in Connecticut.

The town of West Hartford says they’ve installed extra security cameras and are ready.

“We are sharing intel on a regional basis and on a state level as we never have before,” remarked town manager, Matt Hart.

FOX61 has heard concerns from law enforcement, who are unable to chase these criminals.

The governor had this to say when asked if police should be allowed to pursue the alleged criminals.

“Whether I want a high-speed chase scene down Main Street here in West Hartford for the shopping season? I’m not so sure about that," Lamont said. "But there are ways that we can make sure any perpetrator who is caught doesn’t get back out.”

Some shoppers say in-store safety is a concern and a reason to shop online.

“Safer at home virus and theft wise just staying home in my pajamas just shopping on the couch,” said Michelle Shiveley of Southwick, Massachusetts.

Others say they won’t let a few bad apples stop them from supporting local small businesses.

“No, I don't think so. I feel very safe where I shop,” said Barbara Hill.

“I feel pretty comfortable shopping,” added Julie Shuman.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection told FOX61 to be on the lookout for stolen merchandise, which will usually pop up for sale on online peer-to-peer marketplaces.

“Keep an eye out for deals that seem too good to be true so if it’s a product and it’s sold out everywhere but somebody is selling it at a really great price do some research and make sure you know where you are buying it from,” explained Michelle Seagull, the Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.

According to the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention, there are about 440 million shoplifting incidents each year resulting in $13 billion in stolen goods lost.

