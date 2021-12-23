Holiday Travel: Roadways expected to be crowded ahead of Christmas

AAA Spokesperson Tracy Noble said about 3.7 million New Englanders are expected to travel by car this weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn — It's the final countdown! As people rush to get their last-minute shopping done, there's another rush on Connecticut roadways with folks starting their engines to get home in time for Christmas.

"With all of the holiday travel that did not happen last year, there's that pint up energy and urge to travel," Tracy Noble, AAA Spokesperson told FOX61.

Nobel said that urge has resulted in 23% more travelers expected to head out this year than during the holidays last year.

While 4.3 million New Englanders traveling 50 miles or more from home, Nobel said the lion's share, 3.7 million, will be traveling by car.

Kendall Fulton is one of them.

"Well, we came up from Maryland," Fulton explained joyfully. "We stopped in New York to see my mom, and then we came up here to my daughters and son and law house in Tolland, Connecticut."

With only two days until Christmas, roadways will be congested. Nobel said it's best to avoid the afternoon and evening rush.

Fulton is echoing to fellow roadway travelers.

"Travel at night when everybody is sleeping. That's the best time," Fulton stressed. "There's not that many people on the highway at night. That's when I was traveling, and there was no traffic."

Some people delayed their trips to bypass the traffic, and some said they stayed put to avoid the virus.

However, if you hit the roads, be mindful; it will be busy. Nobel said taking alternative routes may help keep you in a jolly spirit.

"It might be longer mileage-wise, but it might keep you rolling," Nobel explained. "So, look into alternate routes that you may not typically take that could save you some frustration."

While packing, your patience is vital; Connecticut said it's important to remember your safety is the top priority.

Some tips from your Connecticut Troopers as you head out in the final days of 2021:

Drive the speed limit.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.

Refrain from texting or using your phone.

Never consume alcoholic beverages, marijuana products, or drugs, including medications that could impact driving before getting behind the wheel.

Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane (when safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances, or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely so that you comply with the state's "Move Over" law.

