Holiday travelers in CT undeterred by rising gas prices

WINDSOR, Conn. — Whether you are taking to the friendly skies or hitting the open road, summer travel is back with a vengeance this year.

"We're all going to Puerto Rico to have fun and do what we have to do," said Edith Agudo of Meriden as she departed Bradley Airport. "Super excited because we get to see my mother and I have many important things to do over there so I’m looking forward to getting there."

The terminal at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks was packed with people coming and going. Jenny is heading back home to South Carolina after spending the 4th with family in Connecticut. She’s hoping for a more pleasant arrival than her departure experience. "Our plane stalled in the air because we had a lot of thunderstorms on Friday, but it was fine. Nobody was freaking out everybody was calm. We just wanted to get here," she explained.



These travelers are among the 47-million people expected to travel this week. That's a 40% increase compared to last year. The TSA announced they are screening a record number of flyers.

While AAA of Connecticut says they’ve fielded 3,000 calls from members who’ve needed roadside assistance over the weekend.

"Next weekend is my birthday. I might travel. But other than that, I don’t have any plans to travel and if I do travel it’s not going to be too far," said Victoria Reardon of Enfield.

She's been feeling the pain at the pump of high gas prices. She only put $4 in her tank. "I put in just enough in so I can get to work tomorrow. Springfield, the gas is cheaper in Mass so I will fill up then," explained Reardon.



Some friendly travel advice. AAA recommends you check your fluids, tires, and car battery before you take your trip and remember to slow down. The state police will be out with extra patrols.

