A touch of Hollywood in downtown Hartford | Camera rolls on Willie Pep film

HARTFORD, Conn. — The capital city is punching above its weight this week as a touch of Hollywood has arrived in downtown Hartford.

The cast and crew of the new independent film “Pep” are shooting all around the area for the story that chronicles the career of legendary Hall of Fame featherweight boxer, Willie Pep.

The filmmakers insisted that Hartford was the location to shoot because Pep is a local hero, who was a two-time world boxing champion.

Steve Loff, the writer and producer of the full-length film said Hartford is a part of Willie’s story as much as Willie is a part of Hartford’s story.

"We just thought it was important to come here and make the story in the town where it took place and where Willie’s spirit still lives," Loff added.

In between shooting scenes at the Hartford Club, James Madio who plays the title character Willie Pep, shared with FOX61 the trials and tribulations of getting the movie off the ground.

The production of "Pep" was supposed to begin in March of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that plan.

"It’s been a long road, but a great road and we’re here. I’m excited to bring Willie’s story to everybody," Madio said.

Director, Robert Kolodny said the movie will hopefully bring more Hollywood attention to Hartford.

“Cinematically you think of New York City, you can attach movies to that. Los Angeles, you can attach movies to that – what’s the Hartford Movie? I’d like to think we really are the Hartford Movie," Kolodny added.

The shooting for "Pep" is scheduled to wrap on November 23. After that, Loff noted the editing process should take around six months.

