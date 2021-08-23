Wrong-way crash in Massachusetts kills two drivers

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A driver from Connecticut and New York are dead after a head-on crash in Massachusetts Sunday evening.
Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-91 in Holyoke. A Subaru registered out of New York reportedly was driving north in the southbound lane.
A second vehicle, registered to Connecticut, had a driver and passenger inside.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger of the second vehicle is in critical condition, according to police.
The drivers have not been identified at this time.
The investigation into what caused the Subaru driver to travel the wrong way on the highway is still under investigation.
