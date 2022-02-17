Home care workers block Hartford street, demand better wages

A group blocked a major Hartford intersection near the state Capitol on Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Unionized home care workers and their supporters are demanding Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont allocate more funding in his proposed state budget for better wages and basic benefits, including health insurance and paid sick days.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police, said 20 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A news release issued by the union SEIU District 1199NE said 21 people were arrested.

There are 10,000 home care providers who work under a contract with the state who serve people in need, including the elderly and people with disabilities.

